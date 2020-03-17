Int’l flight operations to resume at all airports from March 21: CAA

ISLAMABAD: After equipping all the airports with necessary infrastructure and resources to ensure proper screening of the passengers for novel coronavirus, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to resume international flight operations from March 21, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by CAA, international flight operations will revert to all the airports except Gwadar and Turbat from Saturday.

In a step to stop the spread of COVID-19, the authority had closed five major airports of the country for international flights.

All the international arriving passengers to Pakistan will be required to provide a copy of test results for COVID-19 conducted during the 24 hours prior to boarding the flight, the statement said and added that all airline operators are also directed to ensure disinfection of aircraft between each disembarkation and embarkation of passengers onboard and aircraft as per internationally recognized procedures.

Read More: Coronavirus fears: CAA closes five major airports for international flights

Earlier on March 14, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) implementing on the decisions taken in National National Security Council (NSC) meeting had closed five major airports of the country for international flights.

According to a notification, the international operations will remain suspended at five major airports across the country including those in Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan.

Comments

comments