ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said successful intra-Afghan talks can crop up as a milestone towards regional stability and the Afghan peace process, as he met Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The two deliberated at length over stability and peace in both Afghanistan in particular and the whole region in general, noting that the ongoing peace talks can principally contribute to it.

Muhammad Sadiq briefed the minister for foreign affairs on the status of the Afghan peace process and also expanded on the intra-Afghan talks taking place in Doha, to which FM Qureshi said that the success in talks can herald peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister noted that the peace and stability in the region are conditioned with peaceful and successful Afghan talks.

It is pertinent to note that FM Qureshi recently met the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah wherein the discussed the peace process and the relevant matter concerning the two neighbours.

HCNR Chairman Abdullah acknowledged Pakistani contribution towards the peace process and the underway intra-Afghan talks and said that the sincere efforts led to the Qatar agreement and wished that Afghan leadership may make the most of the unique opportunity.

Abdullah also said that for the repatriation of Afghan refugees and for its economic stability, the global community is to play its part while the foreign minister said Pakistan desires dignified return of millions of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

