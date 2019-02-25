Investors of Singapore are taking keen interest in Pakistan: Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Monday said Singapore’s investors have pledged their confidence into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

He was addressing a ceremony in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the metropolis, here today.

Mr Zaidi said investors of Singapore are taking keen interest in Pakistan as the country was offering business-friendly environment in the diverse fields.

The minister said two giant technology based companies have also showed their intentions for investments in Pakistan.

He maintained that country’s economy is moving in the right direction.

Read more: Pakistan received $143mn foreign investment in January: SBP

Earlier on February 20, Turkish Consul General of Karachi Tolga Ucak had said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan in March and announce fresh investment in the country.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit next month is set to coincide with the Pakistan Day,” Tolga Ucak said while speaking at an event in Karachi.

The consul-general said Ankara wanted to boost trade and defence cooperation with Pakistan.

He said Turkish officials were in touch with their Pakistani counterparts in order to be part of the projects pertaining to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Turkey favoured a balance trade with Pakistan, he added.

Comments

comments