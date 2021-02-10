ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of five arrested policemen in the Osama Satti murder case for 14 days.

The jail authorities didn’t produce the accused before the court due to lawyers’ strike.

The investigation officer of the case filed an application seeking time to file the charge-sheet. Granting his plea, the court adjourned the hearing until February 19.

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

On Jan 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.

