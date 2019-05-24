iOS version of ‘Hamsafar’ app launched for highway, motorway commuters

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, a new iOS version of ‘Hamsafar’ app has been launched for iPhone users.

In November last year, ‘Hamsafar’, the android mobile application was introduced to facilitate commuters of motorways and highways.

This app was jointly development by the National Highways Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police (MP), to apprise commuters about latest traffic and weather updates.

With the launch of Hamsafar on iOS operating system, now iPhone users can also make the most of this application.

The application software is designed in a way that it would send travelers timely notification of available scenarios, fed into system by App Monitors of NH&MP.

The message notifications will cover updates on blockades, closures, diversion, fog, blind spots, black spots and congestions.

National Highway and Motorway Police have also launched an App “NHMP Hamsafar”. The users can call on NH&MP helpline 130 by pressing this menu. This will connect the call to NH&MP Call Centre.

The objective of designing the App is to help travelers in getting information regarding road safety, foggy and smoggy, and other weather conditions along with traffic updates.

