IOSA team arriving in Pakistan on Sept 5 for safety audit of PIA

KARACHI: An IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) team will be arriving in Pakistan on September 5 to conduct a safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The team will assess the operational management and control systems of the national flag carrier during its stay in the country from September 7 to 12 and will also visit Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Islamabad airports for the purpose.

Read More: PIA takes major decision to cut unnecessary expenditures

The audit is aimed at assessing the airline’s aircraft and safety standards.

It is noteworthy that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had in June suspended the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operations to and from Europe over safety concerns.

On Sept 1, a PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier has prepared its appeal against the decision in light of the EASA Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) programme and will file at an appropriate time.

Also Read: PIA not to file appeal against EASA flight ban

Following the closure of Pakistan International Airlines flights to Europe, the PIA administration also decided to call back its employees deputed in Europe.

Comments

comments