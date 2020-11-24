Iqra Aziz is turning 23 on Nov. 24 and what can be a better time to dedicate a whole article to her than on her birthday?

One of the most sought-after actors in the industry today, Iqra has managed to forge a stronghold for herself in the TV industry with a number of hit serials and awards under her belt. Her award-winning performances aside, she has also managed to strike quite the chord with young fashionistas in the country who like to keep it simple yet effective in the style department.

Be it eastern or western wear, Iqra can pull off just about any look but the timeless sari seems to be a favourite staple in her wardrobe. On her birthday, let’s look back and celebrate five times Iqra celebrated the classic sari!

A red affair

Never one to shy away from experimenting with bright reds, Iqra has chosen to rock a red sari twice in her 22nd year on the planet! She first stepped out in a casual, scarlet red sari with a black blouse while on her honeymoon with husband Yasir Hussain. Simple and dramatic, the look had all the grace and the spunk of a newly-wed bride!

She then decided to opt for a more formal version of the drape with a demure red blouse in the exact same shade as the sari. This time, she styled it with heavy, gold jewelry with her hair in a bun.

Beauty in white

In February of 2020, Iqra decided to dig into her mother-in-law’s closet, opting for a beautiful, plain white sari that could’ve easily been a product of our time! She chose to keep her hair slicked back and straight, adorning her neck with stunning jewelry lending just the right amount of pizzazz to her look.

Chanderi delight

A favourite of sari lovers, chanderi is somewhat of a must-have if you want to make a statement with your drapery and that’s exactly what Iqra’s periwinkle-esque look did! With her hair down and framing her face romantically, and a statement necklace around her neck, this is perhaps one of her more refined sari looks!

For the love of hot pink

She then took a more risque turn with a hot pink pure silk number that did quite some numbers! The Neem Block Prints ensemble did Iqra quite some favours as she kept it simple with the styling; a pair of dangling earring and a delicate chain on her neck tied the look together without taking the attention away from the hot pink!

