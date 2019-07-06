Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying and negativity on social media

Actress Iqra Aziz penned down a note on cyber bullying and mental health in an attempt to raise awareness about the power of social media and how bullying can make or break someone’s day.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared her thoughts about being cyber bullied and reading negative things on different social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren’t good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities,” she wrote.

Aziz continued “It takes a few words to bring a smile on someone’s face, it would take a few words to save someone’s life, it would take a few words to make someone feel beautiful, it would take a few words to spread all the positivity you have.”

Highlighting social media’s power, the Qurban actor said “It has so much POWER of it’s own and that means you have the power to make someone’s day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn’t make a difference if they weren’t around.”

She added, “300 million people around the world have depression, according to World Health Organisation – March 21’ 2019.”

The actress concluded by asking trolls and cyber bullies “Why make them [people] feel bad, when we have the power to make them feel good⁉️”

More power to the starlet for speaking up on this issue.

Comments

comments