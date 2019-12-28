Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are married now.

The couple tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi today (Saturday).

The enchanting day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

Iqra donned a blood-red wedding dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for her big day. The look seems to be inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi dress that she wore for her wedding with singer Nick Jonas.

The starlet’s makeup was done by makeup artists Waqar. She opted for a sleek hairdo and nude lipstick, looking stunning.

Yasir wore for a cream white sherwani paired up with a kulha.

The couple’s public proposal at an award show in June went viral. They confirmed their wedding date earlier this month.

