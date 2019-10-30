Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain channel royal vibes in wedding attire

Love birds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain channeled royal vibes in wedding attire for a recent photoshoot.

The couple recently turned bride and groom for a renowned designer, looking stunning.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain shared the pictures on Tuesday and wrote ““Aik malika ki kahani mai badshah badshah nahi ghulaam hota hai . aur ghulaam hazir hai @iiqraaziz thankyou @alixeeshantheaterstudio @gomilaintersole (In the story of a queen, the king is not a monarch, but a slave. And your slave is here).”

Speculations are rife that the couple, whose public proposal went viral in July at an award function, are likely to get married this year.

Earlier, the 21-year-old actress shared a picture with the Shadi Mubarak Ho actor and said she is “counting days till we [Iqra and Yasir] become official.” She also called her fiance the most supportive man.

The Baaji actor earlier revealed in an Instagram Q&A session that the couple will be getting hitched in 2019.

Actress and PR mogul Frieha Altaf also shared in an interview that the couple is likely to get married in December.

