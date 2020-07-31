HYDERABAD: Host of ARY News’ popular show Sar-e-Aam, Iqrarul Hassan was brutally tortured by officers of Hyderabad’s Hatri police station during a sting operation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The team Sar-e-Aam conducted a sting operation for exposing the black sheep of the police department who are giving protection to the criminal elements.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hatri police station Farooq Rao and the sub-inspector (SI) have brutally tortured Iqrarul Hassan and attempted to detain him inside a room.

Team Sar-e-Aam reached the police station to expose the police officers who were caught taking bribe from sellers of gutka and mainpuri and allowing their vehicles to distribute the narcotic substances in the city.

In the footage, the police officer was seen slapping and thrashing Iqrarul Hassan inside the police station, whereas, another official was threatening other members of Sar-e-Aam.

While detailing the incident, Iqrarul Hassan said that such tyrannical tactics were always used by the culprits when their wrongdoings and corruption caught red-handed. He added the team members of Sar-e-Aam exhibited patience and did not retaliate despite facing torture and threats by the police officials.

Hassan continued that the team members of Sar-e-Aam have always tried to refrain from any step which creates an impression of acting like a mafia.

“It is our responsibility to uncover the corruption and wrongdoings,” he said.

Hassan revealed that the officials took the bribe of Rs50,000 on a daily basis for allowing the dealers of gutka and mainpuri to clear their vehicles within the vicinity of the police station. They received cheques worth Rs1.5 million in advance from the dealers in order to finalise a one-month deal for transporting gutka and mainpuri to other cities of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought details from the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hyderabad.

Police officials told ARY News that departmental action was taken against the SHO and another police officer was locked up over attacking and torturing Iqrarul Hassan and Sar-e-Aam team members.

