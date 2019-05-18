Iran urges ‘concrete actions’ by China, Russia to save nuclear deal

BEIJING: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday urged China and Russia to take “concrete actions” to safeguard the 2015 nuclear deal as he warned of a “dangerous” situation amid escalating tensions with the US.

A stand-off between Tehran and Washington has ratcheted up in recent days, with the US deploying an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf last week over alleged threats from Iran.

“Iran and China need to think together and work together about preserving a multilateral global order and avoiding a unilateral global order,” Zarif said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday evening.

With tensions rising, the UK warned British-Iranian dual nationals against all travel to Iran on Friday, citing the recent “arbitrary detention and mistreatment” of such citizens.

British insurer Lloyd’s of London has also widened its list of areas in and around the Gulf posing “enhanced risk for marine insurers” after a still-mysterious “attack” on tankers anchored off Fujairah, an Emirati port.

Zarif has called on the international community to save the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Iran signed the deal with China, Russia, Germany, Britain, France and the United States. International sanctions were eased in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

But last year, President Donald Trump walked away from the accord. The US has since imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran.

