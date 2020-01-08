Iran concludes proportionate measures, FM Javad Zarif says after attack

TEHRAN: Iran has “concluded proportionate measures”, the country’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a statement after attacks on American forces, foreign media reports said.

Mr. Zarif said Iran does “not seek escalation or war,” in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Mr. Zarif said.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he added.

According to the United Nations’ Article 51, a member state can defend itself following an armed attack until the Security Council steps in.

The US officials however hold Gen Soleimani responsible of scores of attacks on its troops and deaths.

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified in recent weeks when protesters stormed the United States embassy compound in Baghdad on New Year’s Eve and General Suleimani was killed in an American drone strike last Friday.

Iran promised retaliation for the general’s death leading to concerns of full-scale war in the region.

Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at two US military bases in Iraq where American troops are stationed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote that Iran took appropriate measures when it fired missiles at two Iraqi bases overnight in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Gen. Qassam Soleimani.

On Tuesday evening, US defence officials confirmed that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at the Al Asad base in Iraq, which houses American soldiers, and the base in Irbil.

