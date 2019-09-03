Iran reaffirms support for people of held Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and apprised him of the latest situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister briefed his Iranian counterpart on illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied region posed threats to peace and stability in the region.

Briefing on the worsening situation of human rights in held Kashmir, Qureshi informed his Iranian counterpart that a complete lockdown in the valley has entered the 5th week, causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people who are unable to access hospitals, medicines and food supplies.

He underscored that India’s actions constituted violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council’s Resolutions, International Law and India’s own commitments.

The gravity of the situation demanded the complete lifting of the curfew, restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly, provision of food and medical supplies and release of political prisoners, he added.

Qureshi thanked the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran for supporting suppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Iranian FM appreciated the detailed briefing on Kashmir crisis and reiterated concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the held Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Kashmiri people.

The two leaders agreed to remain engaged regarding the evolving situation.

