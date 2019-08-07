Iran says closely following up on India’s decisions about Kashmir

TEHRAN: Iran has called on India and Pakistan to hold dialogue and take peaceful measures to protect the regional people’s interests after the recent developments regarding the Jammu and Kashmir region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following up on the Indian government’s latest decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir as well as the explanations provided by Indian and Pakistani officials on the developments unfolding in the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a Wednesday statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects India and Pakistan – as its regional friends and partners – to adopt peaceful methods and dialogue to take effective steps in order to protect the interests of regional people,” he added.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair took some important decisions to counter the Indian move and decided to suspend all bilateral trade with India.

The NSC meeting discussed the situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Kashmir and along Line of Control (LOC).

