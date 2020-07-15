Iran throws its weight behind CPEC after ‘dropping’ India from Chabahar project  

ISLAMABAD: In a major shift in Iran’s foreign policy, Tehran on Wednesday threw its weight behind the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after reportedly Kicking India out from key Chabahar project.

In a statement, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the projects were beneficial for the regional development particularly for Iran, Pakistan and China.

“Undoubtedly, BRI and CPEC are suitable platforms for the development of regional cooperation, especially for Iran, Pakistan and China, which can be a unique model of development not only for us, but as a model of cooperation for other countries in our region.”

Indian media claimed that New Delhi was kicked out from the project after Iran entered a massive 25-year $400 billion strategic partnership with China.

Brushing aside the Indian media allegations, the Iranian envoy said, “This cooperation is a very public issue and even in the sixth paragraph of the joint statement published during the Chinese president’s visit to Iran in 2016, the parties explicitly expressed their desire to conclude a comprehensive document for 25 years of cooperation.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with its constitutional principles, faces no barrier in concluding comprehensive and long-term agreements with countries in the East and the West.”

