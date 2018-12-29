Iranian ambassador calls on General Zubair Mahmood

RAWALPINIDI: Iranian Ambassador H.E Mehdi Honardoost, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters in Ralwapindi, a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to military’s media wing, ISPR, the ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman JCS Committee and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Earlier on December 13, Belarusian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrei Ermolovich called on the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) committee chairperson at the General headquarters (GHQ), said ISPR.

According to the statement, the ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan met with General Zubair Mahmood Hayat to discuss “matters related to regional dynamics”.

The two dignitaries also talked about “strengthening of bilateral security and defense cooperation between the two countries”, the press release noted.

Comments

comments