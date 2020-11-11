Iranian FM lauds Pakistan’s role for regional stability in meeting with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan reconciliation process during the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding they also exchanged views on Pak-Iran border management and border markets.

The army chief said enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have a positive impact on regional peace and stability.

The Iranian minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process. He pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received his Iranian counterpart at the Foreign Office where the latter planted a sapling, according to Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

FM @SMQureshiPTI warmly received 🇮🇷 FM @JZarif at Foreign Office today. 🇮🇷 FM also planted a sapling @ForeignOfficePk. One-on-one & delegation level meetings will focus on increased bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

