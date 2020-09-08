Iraq war veteran commits suicide in Facebook livestream

A 33-year-old Iraq war veteran reportedly took his own life by shooting himself in the head while recording a Facebook live steam video.

According to a foreign media outlet, Ronnie McNutt, who lived in New Albany, Mississippi fatally shot himself in the head while recording a Facebook live stream on August 31.

The horrific clip has been shared on various social media platforms including TikTok, a video-sharing app that is hugely popular among children and teenagers.

A flood of social media users have expressed their alarm at stumbling on the clip and warned others to avoid watching the bearded vet commit suicide.

A spokesperson for Facebook reportedly told the media outlet that the video was removed from Facebook the first day it was posted.

Other social media platforms are reportedly working to halt its circulation.

The TikTok spokesperson said, “We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who’ve reported content and warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family.”

McNutt was a US Army veteran who served in Iraq. He lived in New Albany, Mississippi, at the time of his death and worked at a Toyota plant. He was also involved in theater.

