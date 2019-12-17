ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general of Pakistan Irfan Qadir on Tuesday shown his serious reservations over the special court’s verdict of awarding death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Irfan Qadir regretted that the case of the former president was not presented in the court in a prompt way. “This verdict will be more controversial as compared to Zulfikar Bhutto case”, he continued.

Recalling the past, the former attorney general of Pakistan said there are no grounds to trial Pervez Musharraf under high treason charges.

“I gave my arguments in the case, when I was AGP”, Qadir said adding that the judges hearing the case, got annoyed.

Replying to a question, he said the implementation on the verdict of the special court will end up in strong reaction. The special court awarded death sentence to Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

Earlier, former president Pervez Musharraf consented to record his statement under section 342 in breach of constitution case against him.

A counsel of Musharraf submitted a petition in the special court today.

