Irfan Siddiqui granted bail in tenancy violation case

ISLAMABAD: Former advisor to prime minister, Irfan Siddiqui got bail after being arrested over violation of tenancy act case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Magistrate Mehreen Baloch approved his bail application on Sunday, two days after he was arrested during a raid at his house.

He was released from Adiala jail after issuance of his bail orders from the court.

Police in the federal capital late on Friday had arrested Irfan Siddiqui, the close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Police had said Siddiqui was arrested for violating tenancy laws and renting out his house without informing police. The case was registered under Section 188 at the Ramna police station.

In the FIR No 243/19, the police said that they had received a complaint and on verification of the agreement signed between the owner and tenant

Under this law, all property owners have to inform local police stations about the details of their tenants.

Another man named Javed Iqbal, who was a tenant at the house, was arrested along with Siddiqui.

Siddiqui was shifted to the Crime Investigation Agency police station after being kept at Islamabad’s Ramna police station. He was remanded into judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

