Irfan Siddiqui sent on 14 day judicial remand to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Irfan Siddiqui sent on a 14 day judicial remand to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi today (Saturday) after the court rejected his plea for bail, ARY News reported.

Police in the federal capital late on Friday (yesterday) arrested Irfan Siddiqui, the close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Police said Siddiqui was arrested for violating tenancy laws and renting out his house without informing police, according to a copy of the FIR available with Geo News. The case was registered under Section 188 at the Ramna police station.

Another man named Javed Iqbal, who was a tenant at the house, was arrested along with Siddiqui.

The court has been adjourned till Monday where a bail petition filed by the defendants lawyers will be heard.

The petition claims that the house in question over tenancy violation did not belong to Siddiqui but rather is in the name 0f his son, Imran Siddiqui.

