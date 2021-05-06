WATCH: Irish President’s dog interrupts official interview

There are multiple videos on the internet of adorable dogs bothering their masters at the wrong time asking for attention and the recent person to face this scenario is none other than the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

While Higgins spoke to RTÉ on Sunday to pay tribute to actor Tom Hickey, who died recently, his beloved pet dog, Misneach, wanted all his attention. While Higgins maintained his composure and spoke to the camera, the six-month-old Bernese mountain dog was up to mischief.

A video released on the popular video app provided a real insight into what was happening when the camera was filming him on the lawn. Sitting near his feet, his pet dog kept demanding attention, nibbling on his finger and coat, as the president obliged, giving the pooch scratches continuously!

RTÉ journalist Sinéad Crowley shared the clip on Twitter.

However, the official video released by the President’s office on YouTube showed the leader carrying on with his interview without any interruption.

People on social media loved the sweet interruption and showered loved on Misneach.

No idea what this interview is about, but it’s the best one I have ever seen! Volume entirely unnecessary. https://t.co/QLgG29NYD0 — Peta Murphy MP (@petajan) May 3, 2021

Judge a man on how he treats his dog, what a joy to watch. https://t.co/euoCIXWd2W — Christina McKelvie (@ChristinaSNP) May 4, 2021

I LOVE Misneach so much!

Doesn’t matter if your the President, you’re his buddy first and foremost. 😂 https://t.co/BdZEJ9movs — Paul (nothing I own) Fitz (@PaulFitz1983) May 3, 2021

