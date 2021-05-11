Irregularities surfaces in Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: A fact-finding inquiry committee has detected large-scale irregularities in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government revealed that former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Former LAC Waseem Tabish and former government officer Abdullah were also involved in the scam, said the report.

Sources privy to the matter claimed that the government has forwarded the case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The anti-graft watchdog will probe the Rs2.3billion scam, the sources added.

Read More: PM orders probe into alleged changes in Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Earlier on April 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch an investigation into the alleged changes into Rawalpindi’s Ring Road project.

PM Imran Khan had taken notice of the alleged changes in Rawalpindi Ring Road’s direction in violation of the proposed plan in order to benefit private housing societies.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had been given a task by the premier to launch an investigation into the alleged changes in its realignment and width that would increase the cost of the road project up to Rs25 billion.

Comments

comments