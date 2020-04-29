Irrfan Khan left a huge irreplaceable void in cinema: Saba Qamar

Prominent Pakistani actor Saba Qamar is saddened over the demise of legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

The starlet took to social media to mourn the loss of her Hindi Medium co-star. She said she still can’t absorb the news and its deeply disturbing.

“Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor,” she wrote on Instagram sharing a picture with Khan.

Saba termed his demise a huge loss to the cinema. “It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in cinema Irfan.”

She extended her heartfelt condolences to his family: “May Allah give them strength to bear this loss.”



The actors starred together in the 2017 comedy-drama film as Raj and Mita.

