ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday said that it had detected a water theft of 50 percent in the Sindh province between Sukkur and Kotri Barrages, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the provincial government to respond to their claim regarding less water being supplied to the province, IRSA said that 50 percent of water supplied is being stolen between Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

“Despite repeated requests, water is being allowed to pass under the Kotri Barrage,” said the body regulating water supply on Indus River while sharing that 52,000-acre feet of water was allowed to pass under the barrage during a period from April 01 to May 22.

The IRSA in its letter said that from May 14, 16,000 cusec water is being supplied from Sukkur to Kotri barrage, however, only 50 percent of the water-8000 cusec- has reached the Kotri Barrage.

Read More: Irrigation officials report acute shortage of water in Indus River

“Half of the Sindh water is being wasted, depriving the farmers of getting their due share,” it said while demanding of the Sindh government to conduct a probe regarding the 50 percent losses so that the water theft could be overcome.

The provincial government has previously claimed that the province has been denied its due share of water with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blaming theft of water from canals in Punjab.

Comments

comments