Pakistani TV stars Irsa Ghazal and Sajid Shah have tied the knot, making Ghazal the stepmother of Shah’s son Tabrez Shah, according to Ghazal’s recent Instagram post.

Ghazal, who is the daughter of veteran star Ismat Tahira and sister of actor Ushna Shah, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her husband Shah and son Tabrez, with the caption, “With my husband @sajid_shah and my ma sha Allah very handsome stepson @tabrez.ali.shah.”

The post comes as a surprise for Ghazal’s followers, who had not previously announced her marriage to Shah. Shah has been seen in a number of prominent TV shows recently.

Here’s extending our heartiest best wishes to the couple!

