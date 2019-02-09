Irshad Ranjhani was booked in four criminal cases, initial probe reveals

KARACHI: The initial investigation into Irshad Ranjhani murder case revealed that the political worker was booked in four criminal cases, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The investigation team has procured the criminal record of Ranjhani, who was killed by Union Council (UC) chairman Rahim Shah in city’s Bhains Colony area.

“One case is lodged in North Nazimabad police station while another in Bahadurabad station. Moreover, two cases are registered in the station of Defense area of Karachi,” the investigation officer said.

The cases were lodged on the complaints of robbery and possessing illegal weapon against Ranjhani.

Police has refuted reports related to the abduction of Ranjhani and then murdering him. Further records pertaining to the whereabouts of the murdered political worker have been obtained by the investigation team.

According to eye-witnesses, some persons riding a motorbike accompanying with Ranjhani had fled the scene after Rahim Shah opened fire, and one of them –Ranjhani – was killed.

A video had surfaced on Friday which shows Irshad Ranjhani, lying in the pool of his blood. Surrounded by onlookers, Rahim Shah, can be heard claiming in the video that he was a “robber” and “carrying a weapon”. Police had also recovered a 9mm pistol from Ranjhani after the incident.

CM Sindh takes notice

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken a notice of the incident on Saturday.

Shah telephoned Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam and directed him to submit a complete report of the incident. Following the orders of CM Sindh, an investigation team was constituted by the IG Sindh.

