ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar took to Twitter on Saturday to reject reports on social media that PPP leader Nafisa Shah remained one of the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“I can confirm @ShahNafisa is not in the list of people who have benefited from @bisp_pakistan,” she tweeted.

“We should all rise above political differences to speak the truth,” Dr Sania Nishtar said, flagging the need for supporting reform and anti-corruption efforts in the interest of Pakistan and its most disadvantaged poor people.

Earlier in a tweet, Nafia Shah, daughter of former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, had said a smear campaign has been unleashed against her on social media to tarnish her image.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this week directed the authorities concerned to make public the names of officers, who fraudently benefited from the BISP meant for welfare of the downtrodden segment of society.

