Accountability court adjourns hearing of Ishaq Dar assets’ reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond income case of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The hearing was conducted by the accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir where co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza, Naeem Mehmood have appeared.

The investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Nadir Abbas, submitted the 2007’s initial probe report compiled over charges of corruption against Dar.

To this, the defence counsel argued whether the investigation officer could produce the letter regarding the completion of probe against Ishaq Dar. Abbas replied that the letter is not with him at the time of hearing.

Later, the court ordered the anti-corruption watchdog’s officer to produce the letter before the court and adjourned the hearing till October 16.

Earlier on October 2, Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court had heard the supplementary reference where co-accused Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood have attended the hearing.

Read More: Ishaq Dar’s Bungalow in Model Town Lahore seized on NAB’s orders

However, former president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed failed to appear before the court and a plea was filed on behalf of him to seek his exemption from personal appearance in the case.

During the hearing, the accountability court was apprised by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer that he is in contact with the concerned officers investigated the matter in 2007 in order to prepare initial probe report. He added that the initial probe report has not received so far.

Later, the court had adjourned the hearing till October 9 due to absence of the former-NBP president Saeed Ahmed after accepting his plea for exemption from personal appearance.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

