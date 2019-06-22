LONDON: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over absconder Ishaq Dar’s extradition to native country, ARY News reported.

An MoU was signed between Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar and Graeme Biggar, the director of National Security at Britain’s interior ministry reaching an agreement over returning Ishaq Dar to his native land.

The MoU inked this week and case specific to Ishaq Dar provides legal basis in the absence of an extradition treaty for the retrieval of the former Finance Minister of Pakistan.

Akbar and Biggar both became signatories on the extradition document and further process Dar’s extradition to the jurisdiction of the government of Pakistan.

Read More: Ishaq Dar making efforts to escape from accountability: Shahzad Akbar

It’s understood that the document was signed after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid earlier in the piece.

Former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar had been making consistent attempts to seek political asylum which remained fruitless.

Dar is currently absconding from several cases in Pakistan and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the courts. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Earlier on May 8, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had returned to Kot Lakhpat prison, following the expiry of his six-week bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

Comments

comments