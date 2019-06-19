Absconder Ishaq Dar applies for political asylum in UK

LONDON: Former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar has once again reached Home Office in London to seek political asylum, ARY News reported.

According to details, Dar reportedly reached the Home Office in London for the second interview, seeking political asylum in the country.

Sources said that absconder Ishaq Dar is currently present in the Home Office UK for past 4 hours.

Read More: Ishaq Dar applies for political asylum in UK: sources

Earlier in October 2018, absconder Ishaq Dar had applied for political asylum in the United Kingdom.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan government had reached an agreement with the British government to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with British authorities to bring back Ishaq Dar,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Shehzad Akbar said that an extradition note has yet to be signed after which Dar will be presented before a magistrate.

Dar is currently absconding from several cases in Pakistan and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the courts. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Comments

comments