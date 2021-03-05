‘Ishqiya’ reigns supreme at ARY People’s Choice Awards!

The ARY People’s Choice Awards winners list came in late on Thursday, with drama serial Ishqiya leading the race after bagging eight awards!

The ARY PCA’s were aimed to commemorate and celebrate the exceptional content that defined TV entertainment in 2020, and as the name suggests, were based on the people’s choice. An online poll with numerous categories went live at the start of 2021 and the public has spoken.

Perhaps one of the most loved serial 0f 2020, Ishqiya managed to bag the most trophies, including Favourite Drama Serial (Regular Format) while Bharaas took home the Favourite Drama Serial (Long Format) award.

The Ishqiya team took home seven other awards including Favourite Actor for Feroze Khan and Favourite Director for Badar Mehmood. The serial’s OST also emerged as the Favourite OST.

Dur-e-fishan Saleem, who has been making waves on the telly lately, was awarded the New Emerging Talent award for her role in Bharaas, while actor Osama Tahir won the same award in the Male category for Ruswai.

Other notable winners include Sana Javed (Ruswai), Hira Mani (Ghalti), and Minal Khan (Nand).

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (Long Format) – Bharaas (Humayun Saeed – Producer)

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (Regular Format) – Ishqiya ( Ali Kazmi – Producer)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Husband – Ahmed Ali Butt (Jhooti)

Favorite Jori – Farhan Saeed/Sohai Ali Abro (Prem Gali)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Maa – Saba Faisal (Ghisi Piti Mohabbat)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Baap – Mohammed Ahmed (Ruswai)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Bahu – Hira Mani (Ghalati)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Behen – Hania Aamir (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actor – Feroze Khan (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actress – Ramsha Khan (Ghisi Piti Mohabbat)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Bhabi – Minal Khan (Nand)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Bhai – Affan Waheed (Ghalati)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Damad – Gohar Rasheed (Ishqiya)

Favorite Director – Badar Mehmood (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actors in the Role of Dost – Faysal Qureshi (Log Kya Kahenge)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Nand – Sana Javed (Ruswai)

Favorite Actress in the Role of Saas – Seemi Pasha (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actor in the Role of Sasur – Khalid Anum (Ishqiya)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Wife – Areeba Habib (Jalan)

New Emerging Talent (Male) – Osama Tahir (Ruswai)

New Emerging Talent (FEMALE) – Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (Bharaas)

Favorite OST – Ishqiya

Favorite Sitcom – Bulbulay

Favorite Writer – Fasi Bari (Ghisi Piti Mohabbat)

Makeup – Depilex

Model Male – Emad Irfani

Model Female – Mushk Kaleem

Designer (PRET) – KHAADI

Special Awards:

Merey Paas Tum Ho – Biggest Drama Ever in the History of Pakistan (Humayun Saeed & Nadeem Baig)

Jeeto Pakistan – Fahad Mustafa ( The biggest Game Show of Pakistan)

Shaan E Ramzan – Waseem Badami ( The biggest Ramzan Transmission of Pakistan)

Good Morning Pakistan – Nida Yasir ( The most-watched Morning Show of Pakistan)

