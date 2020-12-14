Two men held for swallowing heroin capsules at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested Monday two men at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia.

Muzaffar and Muneer had swallowed more than 30 heroin capsules before boarding the plane. They were handed over to the Anti-Force Force (ANF) and a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him.

Sources within the ANF said further investigation against the arrested smugglers is underway.

On December 10, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had claimed to have seized a huge quantity of heroin from a car at the New Islamabad International Airport.

According to ASF officials, the vehicle was searched as it entered the airport’s parking area, resulting in the recovery of 21 kilogrammes of heroin. Driver Muhammad Ahmed, who hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Khyber agency, was taken into custody.

After initial interrogation, he was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal action.

