Islamabad to be developed as ‘clean green model city’: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here on Wednesday said that Islamabad will be developed as a ‘clean green model city’ under the vision of PM Imran, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Malik Amin said that strict action will be taken against misuse of green belts while encroachments will be removed in order to ensure green spirit of Islamabad’s master plan.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, he directed the concerned departments to provide data on number of green belts, encroachments and city’s master plan.

Issue of throwing garbage on green belt, illegal and authorized car parking on such places and violation by cooperative housing societies also came under discussion in the meeting, read the statement.

The advisor informed the participants that ten Billion Tree Tsunami project had a special clean and green component for capital city.

He directed representatives of CDA, ICT and MCI to present their plans so that both could be incorporated.

