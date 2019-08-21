Policeman martyred, two wounded in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: A policeman martyred and two officials left wounded in a firing incident took place in the federal capital Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in the vicinity of Sabzi Mandi police station, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured in Islamabad.

Police and rescue teams have reached at the crime site immediately and shifted the dead body and wounded personnel to the nearby hospital.

Police officials told media that both of the wounded personnel were critical due to severe bullet wounded.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area and commenced a search operation to arrest the criminals involved in the incident.

Earlier on May 13, at least four policemen were martyred while 12 others were said to be injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Quetta’s Mini Market area.

The blast occurred near an on-duty mobile of Rapid Response Group (RRG) of Police, parked near the vicinity.

