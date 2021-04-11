Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority’s head dismissed: sources

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) head Dr. Ali Hussain Naqvi has been dismissed from his office, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Dr. Naqvi was removed from his IHRA office on recommendation of a special committee over charges of misconduct and abusing his authority, according to sources.

Dr Ali Hussain Naqvi was suspended and issued a show cause notice on March 17, seeking explanation of charges against him, sources said. He submitted written answer of the charges against him on March 19.

A special committee constituted on March 29 for hearing the case against the IHRA head. He was summoned on April 07 before the committee but he failed to appear, sources said.

The probe body submitted its recommendations to the IHRA board on April 09.

Dr Naqvi, who was the first head of the IHRA, appointed in February 2020.

According to sources, Ali Hussain Naqvi was charged of illegal use of the authority’s funds. He was also alleged of remained absent for 14 days from the office without intimation and fetched salary while remaining out of the country.

Dr Naqvi was also charged of procurement against rules and keeping the authority’s staff posted at his home, sources said.

He also conducted raids at laboratories and hospitals against the rules of the authority, according to sources.

