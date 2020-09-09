ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday turned down petition against the increase in toll tax, ARY News reported.

The plea was taken by Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minhallah. At the outset of the hearing, the legal counsel of the applicant in his arguments said that a minister directed to jack up the toll tax rates and added that the minister is only supposed to issue the policy.

The IHC CJ remarked that the matter should be forwarded to the elected representatives as the court believes in the devolution of powers.

“The court has more important matters to take up.” the CJ IHC remarked and dismissed the petition.

On August 31, the government had increased the toll tax on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. According to Motorway Police, the tax is increased by 10%.

According to the notification, the new tax for cars is Rs830 from the previous Rs750. Meanwhile, the new tax for buses is Rs2770.

