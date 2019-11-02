Islamabad to be made drug-free by next year: Shehryar Afridi

MULTAN: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday vowed to make Islamabad a drug-free city by 2020, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Multan, Shehryar Afridi directed to launch a countrywide crackdown on drug peddlers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asked the officials to launch an awareness comparing against the drugs. He underscored the need to establish more rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.

Earlier on October 4, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to make Pakistan a narcotics free state.

Read More: Govt committed to make Pakistan drug free: Shehryar Afridi

Addressing a meeting of owners of private and elite schools in Islamabad, Afridi had said school owners need to employ best practices of drugs control in educational institutions.

The minister had said private schools should invest in developing rehabilitation centers for treatment of addicts of their schools under corporate social responsibility.

He had said, “Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has developed its own rehabilitation centres in Islamabad, Karachi and Sukkur.”

Afridi had said government was consulting with private and public sector educational institutions to ensure drug screening of students, faculty members and staff.

