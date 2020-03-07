Islamabad- Peshawar motorway closed for traffic due to heavy rain

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad- Peshawar motorway section has been closed to all sorts of traffic due to heavy downpour on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the Motorway police said that the section of the motorway has been closed owing to bad weather conditions.

The spokesman has advised the people to avoid unnecessary journey tonight.

Meanwhile, met office has predicted that more intermittent rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

widespread rain/ wind-thunderstorm had occurred in parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Islamabad on Saturday.

Read More: PM Imran’s Karachi visit cancelled owing to bad weather

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi had been cancelled owing to the bad weather condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was schedule to visit Karachi, today, but the trip had been cancelled due to continuous rain in Islamabad and the premier’s aircraft was not allowed to take-off due to weather conditions.

The PM had to inaugurate different development projects during the visit, including inaugural of Sakhi Hassan Flyover and 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover.

Comments

comments