Islamabad police arrest four dacoits involved in sub-inspector’s killing

ISLAMABAD: The police forces in Islamabad have arrested four dacoits after an exchange of fire within the vicinity of the Noon police station, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials told media that a temporary check-post at Motorway round-about was established on a tip-off regarding the alleged dacoits as they were travelling through a car from Rawalpindi to Islamabad.

They added that the dacoits immediately opened fire on the police team, however, police managed to arrest four of them while one dacoit fled from the location. The arrested persons were identified as Mustafa alias Fareed, Aimal, Zabihullah and Yaseen.

The police team also recovered one Kalashnikov, three pistols and two hand grenades from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused persons have confessed to killing a traffic sub-inspector (SI) Aslam Gul in Islamabad. SI Aslam Gul had been martyred by the firing of unknown persons near Shams Colony police station in June.

Police claimed that the arrested ‘dacoits’ have also confessed their involvement in robberies in different areas.

