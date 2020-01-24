Reshuffle of high-level officers in Islamabad police notified

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner of Islamabad has issued a notification for the transfer of high-level officers of the federal capital’s police, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, nine superintendent police (SPs) and one deputy superintendent police (DSP) have been transferred.

SP Muhammad Haroon has been transferred from Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) to the position of Additional Inspector General (AIG) General. Fazal Hameed has been appointed as Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) CTF who was previously performing duties as AIG General.

Syed Zeeshan Haider appointed as SP DPD and Liaqat Hayat Khan was transferred to Special Branch from DPD. Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk was given charge of SP City Zone, Farooq Ahmed as SP CTF, Abdul Wahab as SP SSG, Abdul Razzak as SP Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) and DSP Safeer Hussain Bhatti as SP Headquarters.

Earlier in November last year, Punjab police had witnessed a major reshuffle, two days after the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir assumed his charge.

A notification issued from the provincial authorities had said a total of 19 district police officers (DPOs) and other top officials in law enforcing authorities’ hierarchy transferred in the latest reshuffle.

The changes include appointment of police official Omar Saeed Malik, who was awaiting posting, as District Police Officer (DPO) Okara while the outgoing DPO Okara Jahanzaib Nazir posted as Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Admin and Security Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore Muhammad Mohsin Raza was posted as DPO Jhang, replacing the outgoing DPO Attaur Rehman, who was directed to assume charge of his new posting as SP Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore.

The outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Quddus Baig was appointed as DPO Bahawalnagar, replacing Anwar Khetran, who would assume new charge of AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab Lahore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Faisalabad Nadeem Abbas was posted as DPO Muzzafargarh, replacing Sadiq Ali, who would take charge as SSP Telecommunicating Punjab Lahore.

The SSP RO CTD Lahore Muhammad Shoaib Ashraf and DPO Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan Warak exchanged posts with eacxh other in the new shuffling of posts.

SP Telecommunication Punjab Lahore Muntazir Mehdi was posted as DPO Rahim Yar Khan, replacing Amir Taimur who would assume charge as SP Special Branch Multan Region.

The Multan region SP Habib Ullah Khan was moved to CPO Lahore.

SP Headquarters Traffic Lahore Ammara Athar was appointed DPO Sargodha, replacing Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, who is now posted as Personal Secretary (PS) to IGP Punjab. The outgoing secretary Muhammad Abdul Qadir Qamar would serve as SSP Headquarters Traffic Lahore.

AIG Development CPO Lahore Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and DPO Attock Shehzad Nadeem Bokhari also exchanges their posts in the newly announced changes.

Muhammad Asim, awaiting posting, was appointed as SSP Investigation Faisalabad.

