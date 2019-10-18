Islamabad police evolve strategy to deal with possible protest

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have evolved a comprehensive plan to deal with possible sit-in of opposition parties in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

In a letter, the police restrain hotels, motels and guest houses from providing accommodation to the protesters. Catering, sound system and tent service providers were also warned against any cooperation with the marchers.

As part of the security measures, the police also directed the crane, excavator machine operators, power generator vendors, welders and hardware stores not to facilitate the participants of the possible protests.

Earlier on October 10, the police department had cancelled the leaves of all its officials in Islamabad in view of possible sit-in announced by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the federal capital.

According to a notification, no police official of Islamabad Capital Territory shall be granted any kind of leave till further orders except in the case of extreme emergency.

The police forces had commenced preparations for upcoming protest and sit-in of JUI-F in Islamabad.

The personnel of the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of the Islamabad police department had participated in training sessions at Police Line headquarters.

Special sessions were organised on a daily basis to train police officers for handling crowd to address any untoward situation.

Police officers had been instructed to ensure their own safety during the mass gatherings and sit-ins besides barring those trying to disturb law and order situation.

Islamabad police department has summoned additional contingents comprising 20,000 officials from other provinces to boost security of the federal capital.

