Islamabad registers gradual decline in Covid cases: health official

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital city has registered gradual decline in new cases of Covid-19, quoting a health official ARY News reported on Tuesday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia has stated that 283 new cases reported in the capital territory in 24 hours, which is minimum in last 10 days.

The ratio of positive cases in the city has been recorded 7.87 percent in last 24 hours. In the said time 3,596 tests were conducted in Islamabad.

Two patients of Covid-19 were died in the city in last 24 hours, the health official said.

DHO Islamabad termed the coronavirus situation stable in Islamabad, adding that “it will be premature to give a final opinion over the decline in coronavirus cases.”

Thus far, Islamabad has reported 76,492 Covid-19 cases. While Punjab has reported 308,529, Sindh 286,521, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 120,590, Balochistan 22,664, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,397 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,330 cases.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 161 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 18,310.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,377 new infections emerged when 37,587 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 8.98%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 837,523 with the addition of 3,377 new cases. Thus far, 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease with 5,018 in the past 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has witnessed a minor drop and currently recorded at 5,326.

