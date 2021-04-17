Islamabad reports 241 Covid-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital reported 241 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths in last 24 hours, quoting a health official ARY News reported on Saturday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia today stated that five patients of the virus were died in the capital territory in a day. Moreover, 241 positive cases diagnosed in Islamabad in last 24 hours.

The ratio of positive cases in the city has been recorded 5.1 percent in last 24 hours.

The coronavirus has claimed overall 631 deaths, while the aggregate of cases in the capital city remained 68,906, the DHO said.

The Covid cases in Punjab in the past 24-hour period have been tallied to be 2,837 according to the provincial health department with 62 new deaths.

With 62 new Covid deaths today, the total casualties for the province have jumped to be 7,333 since the outbreak of the global pandemic, noted the health department.

Overall number of Covid-19 patients in the province has reached to 2,64,010, Punjab’s healthcare department said.

There was no let-up in Covid-19 related deaths as 112 more people succumbed to the virus across the country over the past 24 hours.

The number of total deaths has soared to 16,094, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19. The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 750,158 as 4,976 new infections surfaced during the same period.

As many as 65,279 samples were tested, out of which 4,976 turned out to be positive with a 7.62 per cent positivity rate. The number of active cases has soared to 79,102.

