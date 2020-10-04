Islamabad reports another 53 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital city reported another 53 cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours as a spike in cases of disease being witnessed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As many as 4,746 samples were tested during last 24 hours, out of which 53 turned out to be positive, federal health authorities said.

So far, Islamabad has reported 16,766 cases of the coronavirus, however the tally of active cases in the city have dropped to 549.

Overall 183 patients have died of COVID-19 in the capital city. In past 24 hours 51 patients in the city were recovered to health.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a social media statement said, “There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices & ed institutions must ensure masks are worn.”

Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,513.

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 314,616 with the addition of the new cases. There are 9,135 active COVID-19 cases as 298,968 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in the country and 513 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 138,050 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,812, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,973, Balochistan 15,371, Islamabad 16,766, Gilgit Baltistan 3,828, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,816 infections.

