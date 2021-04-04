Islamabad reports record rate of coronavirus positive cases

ISLAMABAD: The rate of positive tests of novel coronavirus has soared to a record level, quoting Islamabad’s district health official, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The weekly rate of positive cases has reached to record 11.28 percent in the week from March-29 to 04 April,” DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem said.

“The rate has been the highest in last 10 weeks,” the health official said.

“The weekly rate of positive cases in previous week of March 22-28, was 09.69 percent, while in January 18-24, the ratio of positive cases in the federal capital city was 1.67 pct,” Dr. Zaeem said.

“Weekly ratio of positive cases of Covid-19 registered a steep hike in March and the rate in the first week of the month from March 1st to 07 was 4.15 pct,” the official said.

“The ratio of positive cases increased in second week from March 08-14 to 5.03 percent and the ratio reached to 8.71 pct in March 15 to 21,” DHO Islamabad further said.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 81 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,778.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 5,020 fresh infections during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,581 and the positivity rate stood at 9.02 per cent.

