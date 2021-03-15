Islamabad sees highest Covid positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: The daily positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad reached 7.7 per cent on Monday, the highest in the current year, ARY News reported.

According to Islamabad District Health Officer Dr. Zaeem Zia, the coronavirus positivity rate in the capital rose to 7.7 per cent.

Of the 4,773 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, the result of 371 cases came positive, indicating that the percentage of positive cases rose to 7.7 per cent, he added.

Earlier on March 14, authorities in Islamabad had decided to seal three sectors in the federal capital by Sunday night and there were chances that more areas would go under lockdown owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

Sharing a notification on his Twitter account regarding the closure, Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat had said that sectors F-11 (1), I-8 (4), and I-10 (2) would be sealed from that night.

“These areas have collectively reported 152 COVID-19 cases,” he said adding that commercial areas and amusement parks in these areas would remain shut for three days a week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday),” he had said.

