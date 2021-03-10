Islamabad senior citizens complain of difficulties in getting Covid shots

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of national health confirmed Wednesday the Covid vaccination drive has begun in the federal capital of Pakistan where the people above 60 years of age shall be jabbed free of cost in the fifteen vaccination centers put up across the city, ARY News reported.

Some 500 senior citizens were scheduled to get their Sinopharm jabs today in the federal capital however so far only 188 could receive their shots according to the reports, as some elderly people also complained about the difficulties they faced.

However, the health ministry explained the difficulties cropped up due to not heeding the time assigned to people for their jabs.

The ministry authorities said if the time set on the messages, sent out by NADRA to all the registered people, is observed the people can easily and conveniently receive their vaccinations.

READ: Schools in seven Punjab cities to remain closed until March 28: NCOC

Separately on the pandemic front earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced the closure of schools in seven Punjab cities from coming Monday (March 15) until March 28 after a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan following a crucial meeting of the NCOC summoned to review the coronavirus situation.

“Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat will remain close until March 28.”

Shafqat Mahmood said that the ban will not be applicable to schools that are already conducting the examinations.

Comments

comments