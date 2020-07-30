ISLAMABAD: In a horrific incident, a lion reportedly died of suffocation after his cage was set on fire while being transferred from Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo to Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the lion’s enclosure cage was set on fire as the zoo staff wanted to transport lion and other animals out of the facility on the May 22 orders of the Islamabad High Court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources said the condition of the lion deteriorated because of burns and suffocation, which later on resulted in his death.

Three blue bulls (Nilgai) and an ostrich have already died at the Islamabad zoo due to the incompetence of Zoo administration.

Upon being contacted by ARY News to get information about the incident, the wildlife department has denied giving any information related to the incident and said that they can share more information after the release of the postmortem report.

It must be noted that IHC had ordered the Marghazar Zoo on May 21 to move caged animals to their respective sanctuaries.

Comments

comments